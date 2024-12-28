Cowboys rookie WR must act now to prove he's a future piece for franchise
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season may be one of the biggest what-if seasons in the history of the franchise. Injuries have decimated any hopes of this team making a deep postseason run.
The season-ending shoulder injury to CeeDee Lamb is the exclamation point to this dreadful season. However, the season isn't over.
Aside from Lamb, the receiving unit has left a lot to be desired this season. But now is the unit's chance to make a statement, and rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy must make the most of any opportunity he is given.
Flournoy's rookie season hasn't been an eye-popping year statistically. The sixth-round pick has just 85 yards receiving on seven receptions; however, just getting to see the field as a late-round pick is impressive. But moral victories aren't how one becomes successful in this league.
No Lamb means that others will need to step up if the Cowboys have any chance of spoiling the Philadelphia Eagles' chances at getting the one seed in the NFC. With injuries to the wide receivier unit, Flournoy may get his opportunity to showcase his skills on Sunday.
The rookie must be prepared.
