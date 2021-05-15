Sports Illustrated home
Dallas Cowboys Rookies Jabril Cox & Nashon Wright Get Interceptions In Camp

On Saturday here inside The Star, two newcomers made their mark on Dallas' Day 2 of rookie minicamp
FRISCO - NFL watchers largely think the Dallas Cowboys overrated cornerback Nahshon Wright in the recent NFL Draft, making him a third-round pick.

NFL watchers largely think the Cowboys benefited by the league underrating linebacker Jabril Cox in the Draft, "stealing'' him in the fourth round.

On Saturday here inside The Star, the two newcomers made their mark on Dallas' Day 2 of rookie minicamp, each of them recording an interception. ... both in rather eye-opening fashion.

READ MORE: Rookie Signings To Start Minicamp

Wright's interception came on a diving stab at a throw from QB J.T. Barrett. Did it cause observers to instantly agree with Wright that he's "The Next Richard Sherman''? Not quite. (By the way, Wright said he reached out to Sherman and the star corner offered support. “He told me if I ever needed help that I could reach out to him. Richard is a great guy,'' Wright said.)

But the Cowboys think he can play.

At the end of practice, Cox, playing WILL, put a punctuation mark on Day 2 with him adroitly tracking a tipped ball and then recording a sprawling interception. Does this cement the idea that Jabril - billed as a "coverage 'backer'' - is suddenly leaping above Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal on the Dallas depth chart? Not quite. 

But the Cowboys think he can play.

"It comes with communication,'' Cox said of forcing takeaways. "I feel like we've done a great job with it. ... 'Over-communicating,' really, to be in the right place to create turnovers.''

READ MORE: Micah Starts At MIKE

