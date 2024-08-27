Cowboys release veteran DE amid roster shuffle to 53 men
The Dallas Cowboys have released veteran defensive end Carl Lawson, according to sources. Lawson, who signed a one-year deal with no guaranteed money late in training camp, could potentially return to the Cowboys practice squad.
This move appears to be part of a roster maneuvering strategy as Lawson, a veteran, does not pass through waivers.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
By releasing him now, the Cowboys can potentially re-sign him to the practice squad and elevate him to the active roster later in the season if needed, bypassing the waiver process.
Lawson's release comes as a mild surprise as the Cowboys sought to bolster their defensive line depth following injuries to key players like Sam Williams. However, with a crowded roster and limited spots available, the team appears to be prioritizing flexibility at this stage.
If Lawson clears waivers and signs with the practice squad, he provides valuable insurance for the Cowboys' defensive line. His veteran presence and experience could prove crucial as the season progresses and injuries or performance issues arise.
The Cowboys will continue to monitor Lawson's situation and evaluate their options as the season unfolds. While his immediate future remains uncertain, the door is not closed on a potential return to the active roster later in the year.
