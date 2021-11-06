Cowboys Make 3 Roster Moves, Shift TE Jarwin

The Cowboys move Blake Jarwin and also promote defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and activate linebacker Francis Bernard from IR.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 plan at tight end was to feature, as Dalton Shultz put it at training camp in Oxnard, "a two-headed monster.''

Instead, Schultz will continue to carry a big load as on Saturday the club is announcing that it moved former starter Blake Jarwin to IR, keeping the veteran sidelined for at least the next three games, including the Sunday Week 9 matchup against the visiting Denver Broncos

Jarwin is battling a hip injury and was not able practice this week.

The Cowboys have other bodies to play backup roles at the position, as ex-Washington journeyman Jeremy Sprinkle and second-year UDFA Sean McKeon are also on the roster, McKeon himself recently having been activated from IR.

But the biggest change will be an even more prominent role for Schultz, with success so far this year for the 6-1 Cowboys that registers as a mild surprise - or, rather, a continuation of a mild surprise, as his 33 catches and three TDs this season is actually reflective of the work he did in 2020 when Jarwin was also hurt..

Dallas re-signed Jarwin to a four-year, $22 million deal at the start of the 2020 free-agency period, but he sustained an ACL tear in September and was lost for the year. He presently has 10 catches and two TDs.

Schultz, whose contract expires at season’s end, has mixed in nicely with the rest of the Dak Prescott-led offense.

The Cowboys also promoted defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and activated linebacker Francis Bernard from IR.

