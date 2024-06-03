Cowboy Roundup: 53-man roster projection ahead of minicamp, Tyler Smith embracing leadership role
Happy Monday, Cowboys Nation. The official start of mandatory minicamp is this week, with plenty of questions surrounding the biggest stars on the roster.
CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Dak Prescott are all in line for new contracts, but the Cowboys haven't been able to get anything signed... for now. Hopefully, there will be positive news about their contracts and progress, and fingers crossed for participation, in the mandatory camps with training camp just around the corner.
While we wait for the news to flood in, let's check out some of the headlines we may have missed over the weekend.
Cowboys 53-man roster projection ahead of mandatory minicamp
Regardless of what the stars do, the real thrust of minicamp is to increase the execution speed for the group as a whole, specifically looking at the guys at the bottom half of the offseason roster. This is the last chance for many to set the coaches’ expectations for what they will be asked to show come training camp when the team fully immerses itself in preparation for the regular season. As such, a roster projection is in order.- The Cowboys Wire
You can check out the full roster projection here.
Tyler Smith embracing new leadership role
Tyler Smith is already embracing his new leadership role on the Cowboys' revamped offensive line.
“I mean, I just tell [Tyler Guyton] to be confident. I mean his tools are outrageous. Dude’s long, dude’s athletic," Smith told DallasCowboys.com. "You know he has so many gifts and right now I’m just trying to give him the cheat codes.”
Speaking about Cooper Beebe, Smith added: “Centers have a lot on their plate. Obviously, he’s a new center. You know, he played guard in college. And so just communicating with him, keeping him up to speed, taking as much off his plate as we possibly can, so he can play the best that he can play.”
Cowboys Quick Hits
Marist Liufau tabbed 'draft-day steal' following praise from Mike Zimmer... Jalen Tolbert joins Dallas Cowboys vs. Dallas Stars Charity Softball Game... Cowboys have 9.5 million in cap space coming in, still have options... C.J. Stroud ranks Dak Prescott as a top 5 quarterback in the NFL.