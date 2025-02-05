Cowboys Country

Cowboys' roster talent praised by NFL insider at Super Bowl media day

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport defends Dak Prescott and claims Dallas has elite-level talent across their roster.

Ali Jawad

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Super Bowl Sunday looms just four days away, as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the battle for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Even during this momentous week, the Dallas Cowboys—a franchise hungry to return to football's biggest stage—remain a topic of conversation.

During Super Bowl media day, the Cowboys garnered attention when Chiefs owner Clark Hunt delivered notable praise for Dallas's new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Dallas will hope for better results in 2025 under the rookie head coach, after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020 following a 7-10 finish this past season.

Dallas's return to playoff contention hinges on two critical factors: improving the roster in key areas and maintaining the health of their elite talent, which includes All-Pro players across offense, defense, and special teams.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport offered a compelling defense of the Cowboys' roster and quarterback Dak Prescott during a recent appearance with DLLS Sports, suggesting that the team's talent level remains among the NFL's elite despite their playoff shortcomings.

"There are like 15 of the 22 starters who'd start on every team in the NFL," Rapoport stated, pushing back against critics who have questioned the Cowboys' roster construction.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott talk during the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While acknowledging the team's historical playoff struggles, the veteran insider suggested that success could quickly change the narrative surrounding the team.

"We can talk all about the history, and next year we'll start, and God forbid they win a game or two, and it'll be like, you know what, maybe these guys are onto something," Rapoport explained. "Because again, they have talent. You can nitpick all you want."

Rapoport specifically defended Prescott, who has faced intense scrutiny throughout his career in Dallas.

"It's like Dak Prescott is at the crosshairs all the time," Rapoport noted. "He's been an MVP candidate many times. Like that's what it's like."

