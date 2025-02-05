Cowboys' roster talent praised by NFL insider at Super Bowl media day
Super Bowl Sunday looms just four days away, as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the battle for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Even during this momentous week, the Dallas Cowboys—a franchise hungry to return to football's biggest stage—remain a topic of conversation.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboy gives fans someone to root for in Super Bowl
During Super Bowl media day, the Cowboys garnered attention when Chiefs owner Clark Hunt delivered notable praise for Dallas's new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.
Dallas will hope for better results in 2025 under the rookie head coach, after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020 following a 7-10 finish this past season.
Dallas's return to playoff contention hinges on two critical factors: improving the roster in key areas and maintaining the health of their elite talent, which includes All-Pro players across offense, defense, and special teams.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys urged to sign 'Day 1 starter' LB in NFL free agency
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport offered a compelling defense of the Cowboys' roster and quarterback Dak Prescott during a recent appearance with DLLS Sports, suggesting that the team's talent level remains among the NFL's elite despite their playoff shortcomings.
"There are like 15 of the 22 starters who'd start on every team in the NFL," Rapoport stated, pushing back against critics who have questioned the Cowboys' roster construction.
While acknowledging the team's historical playoff struggles, the veteran insider suggested that success could quickly change the narrative surrounding the team.
"We can talk all about the history, and next year we'll start, and God forbid they win a game or two, and it'll be like, you know what, maybe these guys are onto something," Rapoport explained. "Because again, they have talent. You can nitpick all you want."
MORE: Which Dallas Cowboys will be NFL free agents in the 2025 offseason?
Rapoport specifically defended Prescott, who has faced intense scrutiny throughout his career in Dallas.
"It's like Dak Prescott is at the crosshairs all the time," Rapoport noted. "He's been an MVP candidate many times. Like that's what it's like."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys