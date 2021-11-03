Cowboys Rumor: Plan to Cut La’el?

Sounds like La’el Collins needs to get serious about his job.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys think La’el Collins “is one of the most outstanding offensive linemen in the country,” as team owner Jerry Jones said the other day.

But his behavior - and financial concerns - have some DFW media speculating that the once-foundational piece at right tackle, just age 27, might be about done in Dallas.

Despite being back from a five-game suspension, Collins played just five offensive snaps in Sunday’s 20-16 win at Minnesota.

The right tackle? Solid fill-in Terence Steele. The left guard? Long-time starter Connor Williams. The sub at left tackle when Tyron Smith (ankle) exited? Journeyman Ty Nsekhe.

Collins did get to line up as a fullback in a “Hulk” formation. But otherwise, he was a non-factor.

Enter the media.

Pat Doney of NBC5 writes, “Wonder if the decision to keep Steele at RT is an indicator of Dallas’ plan to potentially release La’el Collins after this season.”

ESPN has noted that Dallas could save $10 million in cap room by making Collins a post-June 1 2022 release.

There is factual sense there. It’s also true, as CowboysSI.com has often reported, that the Cowboys are disappointed by Collins’ general behavior.

But … what does keeping him on the bench in October 2021 have to do with June 2022?

Collins himself said, “I just want to help the team,” and he can fix part of his problem by proving that - this week ahead of a Sunday visit from the Broncos, competing to take the left guard spot or, if Smith needs rest, to take the left tackle.

But release a blue-chip talent in the prime of his career? A protector (and close pal) of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott? That’s not yet fact; it’s speculation, and a long way away. First up? As it regards Collins - a full-time starter over most of six seasons - Dallas needs to find a way to have him contribute to a 7-1 team that is a serious Super Bowl contender.

And La’el Collins needs to get serious about his job.

