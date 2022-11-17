Cowboys at Vikings: What's Ezekiel Elliott Injury Plan?

The Dallas Cowboys have been without starting running back Ezekiel Elliott for the last two games due to a knee injury that required him to wear a knee brace in the buildup to last Sunday's 30-27 loss versus the Green Bay Packers.

At 6-3, third in the NFC East, Elliott has not seen game action since the win over the Detroit Lions three weeks ago. So will the Cowboys play him against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday before a quick turnaround against the Giants five days later on Thursday?

"If he's ready to play this week," head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday at The Star, "we're going to play him."

This is an important question, as this is the first time in his career Elliott has missed two consecutive games due to an injury. The Cowboys have a large investment made in Zeke, and one of the reasons for that is their belief in him as a closer, a finisher, an important all-around weapon.

That is certainly the view of owner Jerry Jones, who said this season, "We go as Zeke goes."

But, in his absence Tony Pollard stepped up to the plate, rushing for over 100 yards in both starts against the Bears and Packers. Therefore, "playing Pollard'' isn't a problem ... but "playing both of them'' is a solution.

With Pollard now leading the team in rushing yards, and his continued success, he could help ease the load for Elliott if he were to play in Minnesota, and hopefully against the Giants on Thanksgiving five days later.

But first things first, as we will monitor Elliott's participation in practice at The Stat today.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!