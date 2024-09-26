Cowboys rushing statistics paint grim picture for 2024 win/loss record
The Dallas Cowboys are averaging the third-worst rushing yards per game through three weeks in franchise history.
Considering the Cowboys' final records in previous seasons when their rushing yards per game ranked among the lowest after three weeks, their outlook for 2024 appears bleak.
In 2011 and 2012, when the Cowboys began the season with their fourth and fifth lowest rushing yards per game through the first three weeks, they finished with an 8-8 record in both seasons.
MORE: Will Mike McCarthy be fired if Cowboys lose to Giants on TNF?
In 1990 when Dallas had their second-lowest rushing yards per game through three weeks, they finished with a 7-9 record.
In 1989, when Dallas recorded its lowest average rushing yards per game after three weeks, the team finished with a dismal 1-15 record—also marking Troy Aikman's rookie year.
Given these statistics, Dallas is facing a mediocre season at best if the trend continues, with the potential for an outright disastrous one.
Compounding the issue is the fact they have the 11th toughest remaining schedule, including seven games against teams that made the playoffs in 2023.
It certainly isn't looking good for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings after Week 3: How far did the Cowboys fall?
Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 4: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Giants: 3 keys to a Thursday night primetime victory
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Giants
Cowboys at Giants Week 4 injury report: 2 DBs are doubtful