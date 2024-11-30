Cowboys ruthlessly trolled by Baylor football jumbotron graphic
The Baylor football team is facing the Kansas Jayhawks to close out November, but it was the Dallas Cowboys on their mind
While the reference may have been a few weeks old, no one skips on a chance to mock the Cowboys and Baylor did just that when Kansas lined up for a field goal.
A graphic on X shows the jumbotron at McLane Stadium trying to distract the Jayhawks kicker.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys locker room continues to light sun controversy
It shows an image of the infamous sun glare at AT&T Stadium that was apparently causing players to miss catches. According to reporter Matt Mosley, the distraction worked.
What a world.
You know a team is down bad when they are getting trolled by Baylor, but that is the kind of year it has been for Jerry Jones' squad.
