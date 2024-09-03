Cowboys rookie standout reveals 'superpower' ahead of 2024 NFL season
Dallas Cowboys rookie WR Ryan Flournoy expressed his passion and determination as he enters his first NFL season.
Flournoy emphasizes his love for the game and his desire to prove himself after an unconventional path to the league.
He also highlights the growing connection with quarterback Dak Prescott and his ambition to seamlessly integrate into the Cowboys' high-powered offense alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.
MORE: Cowboys' position group grades entering 2024 NFL season
When questioned about his most important attribute, Flournoy expressed that his passion for the game is what leads him to being the best player he can be.
"My passion. I play with so much passion because I love this game," Flournoy told DallasCowboys.com. "I've given my all to this game and I respect the game so much so, even with blocking, just showing how tough I can get to make a way for the running back to get his." He further solidified his belief, adding, "My passion is my superpower."
Flournoy's journey to the NFL has been marked by resilience and an unwavering self-belief.
"I'm just gonna keep playing football. I always tell myself I belong, and I believe I belong. Just going out there with a chip on my shoulder. I feel like I should've been at an FBS school. I feel like I should've been a first-rounder."
This inner drive fuels his ambition, as he admitted, "That's how I feel in my heart. I have to prove that to myself first and then the world will see."
Flournoy also shared his growing confidence in his connection with quarterback Dak Prescott.
"I've been getting way more reps than I usually have with Dak, and I'm getting comfortable with him and how he operates," Flournoy said. He expressed his admiration for Prescott, stating, "He's a great quarterback so when I'm in there, I just want to be on point and there's no dropoff when I'm in there with B. Cooks and CeeDee — I want it to be the same and look the same smooth sailing."
As the season approaches, Ryan Flournoy's passion, determination, and growing chemistry with his quarterback signal a promising future for the Cowboys rookie.
