'Sacks Are A Privilege' - And Cowboys Defense Is NFL's Best

The Dallas Cowboys defense, embarrassed in recent weeks due to its inattention to run-stopping detail - or, just as unfortunate, due to its inability in that category - was given marching orders going into Sunday's NFL Week 11 showdown at Minnesota.

"Pass-rushing is a privilege,'' coach Mike McCarthy announced after Dallas' OT loss at Green Bay last week.

Meaning? "Do Your Job.'' Resist the temptation to "go for the glory'' that comes with massive sack numbers and ... tackle somebody.

Message received.

By the time Dallas was done dismantling the Vikings in this "special'' 40-3 blowout, the Micah Parsons-led defense - starting with his early fumble-forcing sack - set a tone.

And in the end, by virtue of the success Dallas has in clogging up Dalvin Cook and the Vikings running game, game script allowed the Cowboys to free up their pass-rushers - because down 20 and 27 and 37 points, the Vikings were done trying to "establish the run'' ... and the sacks came as a result of it all.

Kirk Cousins was 12 of 23 passing, 105 yards and a 64.6 QB rating.

Justin Jefferson was a non-factor, finishing with three catches for 33 yards.

Cook had helped Minnesota average 355.7 yards coming in; The Vikings had 183 yards here, a season-low.

Seven of them in this game. And 42 of them - best in the NFL - for the season.

"Our defensive line did a really good job of putting pressure on (Cousins)," cornerback Trevon Diggs said. "Credit to the defensive line and us covering our asses off on the back end."

And credit to the defensive line for listening to the demands of the coaching staff.

