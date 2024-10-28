Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: Week 8 Player of the Game
A first half that was owned by the Dallas Cowboys, who were up 10-6, was all 49ers in the second half who jumped out to a quick 27-10 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Dallas closed the gap largely thanks to the Week 8 player of the game, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who recorded 13 receptions off 17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
The impressive performance by number 88 celebrated his first 100-yard game of the season, his first since last December, and the 19th of his career. Lamb's yardage and targets set new team and season highs for a Cowboys receiver, making him the first Cowboys player to surpass the 100-yard mark this season.
Additionally, Lamb's two touchdowns marked his third and fourth of the season and helped Dallas turn what was a 27-10 49er lead to a narrow 30-24 score. The All-Pro has now totaled 45 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Dallas regained possession after the defense forced a San Francisco punt, which set up the offense at their own 25-yard line. However, after four consecutive incompletions and a failed fourth-down attempt, the 49ers took control of the game and ran out the clock.
The loss drops Dallas to 3-4 on the season and will play on the road again next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
