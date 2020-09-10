SI.com
Cowboys Say Amari, Awuzie & Xavier 'Full Capacity' For Rams

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The news keeps getting better for the Dallas Cowboys on the injury front, with coach Mike McCarthy announcing before the Thursday morning practice here at The Star in Frisco that defensive backs Chidobe Awuzie and Xavier Woods and receiver Amari Cooper are "full capacity'' for Sunday's NFL season opener at the Los Angeles Rams.

"They've had a good weekend of rehab," McCarthy said on Wednesday. "I know the strength-and-conditioning (staff) and the trainers feel good. 

"So we'll watch their workload (Wednesday) and obviously evaluate them again in the morning."

The workload was good. And apparently the evaluation was as well.

Woods (groin) and Awuzie (knee) had been limited for the better part of training camp. Meanwhile, cornerback Jourdan Lewis continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury. 

Dallas will obviously start Woods at safety. The smart bet at the other corner opposite Anthony Brown? Rookie second-rounder Trevon Diggs is the step-up guy at cornerback, but Awuzie's availability likely makes him the first-teamer.

Also worth noting: newcomer vet Daryl Worley, a full-time starter during his time with the Raiders, would play the slot-corner spot against a Rams team that figures to push Dallas into its Nickel defense often.

READ MORE: Cowboys Fantasy Football News - Amari Cooper Practice Update

Cooper was the other concern. He was on the field for Wednesday's practice but during the media-view portion spent his time with a trainer on the resistance cords. ... and later in the day was listed as a "full'' participant with a hamstring.

Dallas will of course be missing its trio of IR players, including right tackle La'el Collins. We asked McCarthy about the "plan'' there and he said vet newcomer Cam Erving will be the starter in that spot. We wonder if youngsters Terence Steele and Brandon Knight might've also been in competition there this week, and indeed, the coach said Dallas will dress "at least'' eight O-linemen for Sunday.

