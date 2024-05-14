Joe Buck says Cowboys will have 2 Monday Night Football games in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys are waiting for the official NFL schedule release on Wednesday night, but their 2024-25 campaign is already beginning to take shape.
To start the week, we learned that Dallas will start the season on the road when they take on the Cleveland Browns.
The game, which will air on FOX, will serve as Tom Brady's broadcasting debut.
Today, it was announced that the Cowboys will have multiple primetime games throughout the year.
Joe Buck appeared on "Good Morning America" and revealed that the Cowboys are expected to host two Monday Night Football games.
Of course, anything can change by the time Wednesday night rolls around, but Buck likely would not have shared that info if he did not believe it to be true.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Browns is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8.