Cowboys to host divisional rival Giants on Thanksgiving Day for second time in 3 years
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 schedule is starting to come together.
Ahead of Wednesday night's schedule release, it was reported that the Cowboys will host the division rival New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the team's annual Thanksgiving Day game.
It is the second time in three years that the NFL has scheduled the NFC East rivalry for the holiday.
The Cowboys last hosted the Giants on Thanksgiving in 2022, earning a 28-20 win. Giants head coach Brian Daboll is 0-4 against the Cowboys in his two seasons leading the team.
Paul Schwartz of the New York Post was first to report the news.
The Cowboys have a 32-22-1 record on Thanksgiving. The Giants, meanwhile, are 7-6-3 all-time on Thanksgiving, with their last win coming in 1982 over the Detroit Lions.
Last season, the Cowboys hosted another NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders, on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas delivered a 45-10 shellacking of the Commanders, led by a 331-yard, four-touchdown performance from Dak Prescott. DaRon Bland contributed on the defensive side of the ball, with 10 total tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown. Bland's fifth pick-six of the year set an NFL record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a season in NFL history.
Dallas' Thanksgiving tradition began in 1966 under general manager Tex Schramm, and they have played on every Thanksgiving Day since, except 1975 and 1977.
The full 2024 regular season schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live coverage of the schedule release will air live on ESPN and the NFL Network.