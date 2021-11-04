Cowboys Secret Revealed: Dak Details No-Tyron O-Line Plan

"I'm just happy to have a group, and proud of a group, that can come in, be interchangeable and pick up where they need to when somebody goes down,'' says Prescott.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were hoping to keep the details of their no-Tyron Smith offensive line shuffle as secret as possible for as long as possible.

“We’d rather Denver find out when they find out,'' coach Mike McCarthy told us on Wednesday.

Team officials went so far as to politely request media members who attend practice to refrain from reporting too many revealing O-line details.

We even joked that McCarthy might have to ask Jerry Jones to cancel his weekly radio show, as surely the vocal Cowboys owner would be the one to spill the beans that this week against the Broncos, it’ll be Terence Steele moving from right tackle to left tackle and La’el Collins getting the start at right tackle.

Oh-oh? Did we just say too much?

No, because it was Dak Prescott who on Thursday volunteered the news.

"Super confident,'' Dak said of a new O-line arrangement. "La'el back at right and Steele moving over to the left ... Just knowing (Steele's) growth and the steps that he's made, he'll make a big step in showing that he can do it from that side as well. Very athletic guy.''

At this point, McCarthy, and in this case O-line coach Joe Philbin, have pushed so many right buttons ... it's probably the right move, right?

Prescott, by the way, was a full participant in practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his right calf on the final play of the Cowboys’ overtime win over the Patriots in Week 6. (Full story here.) Receiver CeeDee Lamb, who injured his ankle at Wednesday’s practice, was downgraded to out Thursday, but the Cowboys expect him to play on Sunday. In addition to Tyron Smith (ankle), tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) did not participate in practice. Wide receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) remained limited but plans on playing against the Broncos. (See the full injury report story here.)

Collins returned last week from a five-game suspension but played only four snaps in the team’s "Hulk'' package. But this week? La'el, a Prescott buddy, is back, and Steele gets another challenge.

"I'm just happy to have a group, and proud of a group, that can come in, be interchangeable and pick up where they need to when somebody goes down,'' said Prescott, helping to keep McCarthy‘s secret ... for less than 48 hours.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!