Are the Dallas Cowboys set up for failure against the 49ers?
The Dallas Cowboys will be coming off their bye week the healthiest they’ve been since Week 4; however, the San Francisco 49ers will come in just as desperate as the Cowboys.
Dallas has been under-matched against the 49ers, which is evident in their losses over the past three years. But this time, the teams won’t be fighting to advance in the playoffs—they’ll be fighting to keep themselves alive in the playoff race in a crowded and talented NFC.
The San Francisco 49ers are 3-4, coming off an embarrassing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and will likely be without their two best wide receivers, tight end, and top running back.
Despite the injuries, the 49ers have still found success running the ball and are solid against the run, which makes this a challenging matchup for the Cowboys.
Dallas has struggled in both departments, which has been their kryptonite all season.
With both teams decimated by injuries, the 49ers' ability to control the ground game could pose a serious problem for Dallas. The game already looked like a matchup nightmare for the Cowboys before the injuries on both rosters.
We'll see how it all shakes out in primetime.
