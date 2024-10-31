Cowboys should explore trading for this former first-round pass rusher
Before the season began, the Dallas Cowboys had plenty of reason for optimism on the defensive front mainly off the edge.
Players like Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, and rookie second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland provided Dallas with ample opportunity to disrupt opposing offenses and pursue quarterbacks.
Eight weeks into the season, the team has been grappling with injuries.
Lawrence and Parsons have been sidelined since Week 4, Kneeland was injured a week later and has not yet returned, and Williams was lost for the season during training camp.
While the defense awaits the return of a few of those pieces, the Cowboys should look to buy into the trade market to help fill the void.
Insert Carolina Panthers' outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney into the picture.
A former number one overall pick in 2014 by the Houston Texans, Clowney is currently in the midst of his 11th season and could be a name to watch for teams needing an upgrade off the edge with the Panthers currently facing a rebuild.
The former All-Pro has recorded 19 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, and six quarterback pressures. Over his career with six different teams, Clowney has recorded a total of 382 tackles, 53.5 sacks, 102 tackles for loss, and 130 quarterback hits.
