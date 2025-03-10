Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys should inquire about Grady Jarrett

As the Dallas Cowboys look to bolster the defensive line, one interesting option just opened up.

Josh Sanchez

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The NFL free agency period is right around the corner with the legal tampering period underway. For the Dallas Cowboys, it is an opportunity to improve after years of little movement on the open market.

For Dallas, one area of need is along the defensive line.

After retaining Osa Odighizuwa, and with uncertainty surrounding Mazi Smith, there is now a new option on the table.

The Atlanta Falcons released Grady Jarrett after a decade on the roster, and it's a no-brainer move for the Cowboys to explore.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett celebrates after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett celebrates after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jarrett is a two-time Pro Bowler and former second-team All-Pro who could immediately boost the line.

Whether the Cowboys take a look into Jarrett remains to be seen, so we will have to wait and see how "selectively aggressive" the team decides to be.

The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.

