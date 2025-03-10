Dallas Cowboys should inquire about Grady Jarrett
The NFL free agency period is right around the corner with the legal tampering period underway. For the Dallas Cowboys, it is an opportunity to improve after years of little movement on the open market.
For Dallas, one area of need is along the defensive line.
After retaining Osa Odighizuwa, and with uncertainty surrounding Mazi Smith, there is now a new option on the table.
MORE: Cowboys re-sign versatile defender to multi-year contract
The Atlanta Falcons released Grady Jarrett after a decade on the roster, and it's a no-brainer move for the Cowboys to explore.
Jarrett is a two-time Pro Bowler and former second-team All-Pro who could immediately boost the line.
Whether the Cowboys take a look into Jarrett remains to be seen, so we will have to wait and see how "selectively aggressive" the team decides to be.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries