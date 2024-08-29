Cowboys should make Dak Prescott highest paid QB, under one condition
The Dallas Cowboys have somehow found themselves in the middle of another dramatic contract discussion.
Dallas just finished the long, grinding summer of making a deal with star receiver CeeDee Lamb, and now the fans and the front office have turned their attention to Dak Prescott's future.
According to one NFL writer, the answer is simple: If Prescott can win the big one, then this franchise is his.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb voices support for Dak Prescott amid contract speculation
For Ben Standig of The Athletic, Prescott could make Jerry Jones' job a lot easier if the quarterback could lead or win a Super Bowl for the Cowboys.
Of course, getting Jones that next Lombardi Trophy would have the Cowboys owner ready to give Prescott a stake in the ownership of the team. However, if Prescott plays like he did last season, the quarterback is going to be in high demand in 2025, no matter what.
The 2024 regular season will be make-or-break for this franchise and Prescott. However, the best cure for all of this would be to just win, baby.
