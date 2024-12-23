Cowboys should unleash rookie edge rusher as season comes to an end
The Dallas Cowboys picked up an impressive victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. Unfortunately, it was a little too late, as the team had been eliminated from playoff contention before the game even kicked off.
But that didn't stop the team from putting up one of the best performances of the season.
Even though the season will be officially over after Week 18, the team can still learn a lot about the team heading into 2025.
MORE: Marshawn Kneeland honors late mother as he begins his NFL career
For instance, are there any younger guys that need more snaps before next season? One rookie edge rusher could sure use the experience.
2024 second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland has to be a major player for this franchise in the future. Unfortunately, his first season has been hit by the injury bug that bit everyone on the defense. However, Kneeland did play in the win over the Buccaneers.
The Cowboys rookie played 31 snaps and managed to earn three tackles.
With DeMarcus Lawrence's future with the franchise up in the air, it is critical that Kneeland get time on the field to end this season. A second-round pick should always be expected to be a major player, and now it is Kneeland's time to show what he's got.
