Dallas Cowboys shouldn't draft Ashton Jeanty, legendary RB says
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to reshape the roster during the 2025 NFL offseason with free agency and the draft on the horizon.
When it comes to the NFL Draft, there seems to be a growing consensus on who the team should have their eyes on.
Draftniks and fans alike have been calling for the Cowboys to draft Boise State Broncos star running back Ashton Jeanty, a Frisco native who finished his college career as the Heisman Trophy runner-up.
MORE: Top NFL Draft prospect reiterates desire to play for Dallas Cowboys
Jeant previously said he believes he could be a "hometown hero" if he is drafted by the Cowboys. He also expressed his belief that Dallas could be a "perfect fit" for his talents.
However, one person who isn't fully on board with Jeanty to Dallas is Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, who says the team should not draft the Boise State standout.
The Cowboys new coaching staff does appear to be more focused on utilizing the run in 2025, but there are still several pieces that need to be added to implement the new philosophy.
MORE: Cowboys' roster talent praised by NFL insider at Super Bowl media day
Whether Jeanty falls into those plans remains to be seen.
In his final season at Boise State, Jeanty rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
