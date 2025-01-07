Cowboys sign 9 players to Reserve/Future contracts
The Dallas Cowboys have made a series of moves to their roster with the offseason underway. The team has extended the contracts of quarterback Will Grier and linebacker Darius Harris.
Grier joined the Cowboys' practice squad in November after quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9. Harris primarily resided on the practice squad throughout the 2024 season, but was elevated to the active roster on December 28th after appearing in four games.
MORE: Ezekiel Elliott agrees to join Chargers practice squad for playoff run
Furthermore, the Cowboys have signed nine players to Reserve/Future contracts. This strategic move allows the team to secure the rights to these players going into the 2025 season.
The list of players signed to Reserve/Future contracts includes: guard Jack Anderson, defensive backs Luq Barcoo and Troy Pride, defensive tackle Denzel Daxon, wide receivers Kelvin Harmon, Jalen Cropper, and Seth Williams, and linebackers Brock Mogensen and Luiji Vilain.
