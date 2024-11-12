Dallas Cowboys sign a familiar face for quarterback depth
The Dallas Cowboys have returned a familiar name to their quarterback room. According to ESPN reporter Todd Archer, the team has signed former third-round pick Will Grier to their practice squad.
This move comes as the team faces uncertainty surrounding the health of star quarterback Dak Prescott, who will reportedly under go season-ending surgery on his hamstring.
Grier, who previously spent time with the Cowboys in 2021 and 2022, most recently was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.
In his most recent appearance with the Cowboys during the final preseason game in 2023, the veteran shined, finishing with 305 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 53 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Although he did not make the final 53-man roster, Grier's performance attracted interest from other teams.
The addition of the 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback to the Cowboys' roster adds depth to the position, joining Cooper Rush and Trey Lance, who both played in Week 10 against the Eagles.
Selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Grier has had a journeyman career, spending time with multiple teams, including the Bengals, Patriots, Chargers, and Eagles.
While he hasn't had extensive playing time in the NFL, his experience and familiarity with the Cowboys' system could make him a valuable asset in case of emergency.
