Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...

JAN 23 SIGNINGS: The Cowboys are now free - unfortunately - to begin the assemblage of a 90-man roster via “futures” contracts.

The list so far features five players from the practice squad: Wideout Dontario Drummond, centers Brock Hoffman and Alec Lindstrom and DBs Sheldrick Redwine and Juanyeh Thomas.

Stay tuned here for more signings …

JAN 22 COWBOYS UP Dak Prescott has thrown a 3-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz to give the Cowboys a 6-3 lead early in the second quarter here in Santa Clara ...

But rather incredibly, the PAT was blocked.

So Brett Maher and the Cowboys are now 1 of 6 in PAT attempts in the postseason. Oh, and the reason the Niners have their three points?

A first-quarter Dak interception.

JAN 22 LAMAR'S NO Quarterback Lamar Jackson has turned down the Ravens' offer of a six-year contract with $113 million guaranteed. One way to interpret the numbers?

The guarantees in the contract are less than half of the $230 million deal the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson last offseason. And they are also less than the contract Dak Prescott has with the Cowboys, which features $126 million guaranteed.

Jackson - the 2019 league MVP - has a solid argument that he wants to be paid like the best quarterbacks in the league. There are different ways to look at these numbers ... and we don't know the full value or structure of this offer.

But just in terms of guaranteed money? Watson's deal set the bar. And Jackson - who will continue to be the subject of trade rumors until this is decided - has every reason to want to match it.

JAN 21 DUNGY DECISION Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines this week when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms, the politician noting, "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms.''

Dungy, who has been outspoken about LGBTQ movements in the past, responded.

"That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on Twitter, sarcastically spreading a debunked myth. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

Despite the controversial nature of his comment - which he obviously concedes to as he's deleted the tweet - a report from Sports Illustrated says Dungy will be on air today for NBC's coverage of the NFL playoffs.

JAN 19 PETERS OUT The Dallas Cowboys continue to feel good about the Sunday availability of safety Jayron Kearse, but entering the Thursday workout here at The Star, tackle Jason Peters will once again not practice.

Kearse (knee) should be fine for this workout (maybe he'll come away as "limited'' and for Sunday's playoff game at San Francisco. But Peters exited the win over Tampa on Monday due to a hip issue, and the smart bet is that Dallas will use the offensive line alignment that finished that game going forward ...

So the 40-year-old Peters will sit, with rookie Tyler Smith kicking out to left tackle and Connor McGovern getting the start at left guard.

JAN 16 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

With the offseason underway, the Ravens are looking for answers on what to do with their franchise quarterback. The rumor mill on Twitter suggests that the Ravens will likely franchise tag Jackson and then trade him.

Are the Atlanta Falcons "at the front of the line?

Read more here ...

JAN 15 STILL ALIVE! The New York Giants are on to the Divisional Round after beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. ... and so - scheduling involved, of course - three NFC East teams are still alive.

With the result in Minny, the Giants now face the Philadelphia Eagles next week in the Divisional Round.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are set to play Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to land the fourth and final spot in the next round. ... and the winner of the MNF game will advance with a meeting with the Niners next week.

JAN 14 NFL WILD CARD SATURDAY And that, Dallas Cowboys, is a tough act to follow!

The beginning of the NFL playoffs kicked off on Saturday with a pair of comeback outcomes.

After the San Francisco 49ers came back from trailing at halftime to win by three scores (41-23 over Seattle), the Jacksonville Jaguars managed a 27-point comeback (third-largest in NFL history) to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home.