Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton to Back Up Dak Prescott

Matt Galatzan

FRISCO - In need of securing their backup quarterback position, the Dallas Cowboys made a surprising move on Saturday evening, signing former Bengals quarterback to a 1-year $7 million deal with $3 million guaranteed, two sources have confirmed to CowboysSI.com.

Dalton, who owns a house in the University Park suburb of Dallas, comes to the Cowboys as a veteran backup with playoff experience, something the team sorely needed heading into next season. 

This deal not only provides the security in case of injury to Prescott, but also gives them a viable alternative should the Prescott and the team not find a way to come to terms on a long term deal. Though there is no reason to believe the sides will not find a way to come to such an agreement. 

Dalton was released from the Bengals after they chose to take their franchise in a new direction, selecting former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the number one overall selection in this year's NFL Draft. 

Dalton was the Bengals starting quarterback from 2011-2019, passing for 31,594 yards, 204 touchdowns, and completing just north of 60-percent of his passes over that time. 

Dalton has a 70-61-2 record as a starter and took the Bengals to the playoffs in four consecutive seasons from 2011-2014. In those playoff appearances, Dalton threw for 873 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions, and completed 55.6-percent of his passes. 

Dalton has led 20 comebacks and 24 game-winning drives in his career. 

