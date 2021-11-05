OBJ to Cowboys, Says CBS Sports (Insanely)

How long has it been since Odell Beckham Jr. actually accomplished anything on a football field? Why would the national media attach him to the Cowboys? Oh, yeah. That.

FRISCO - How long has it been since Odell Beckham Jr. actually accomplished anything on a football field?

Now that he's worked his way out of Cleveland, the controversial "star wide receiver'' is the subject of great speculation. Which team would love to bring to town a trouble-making backup who hasn't been good for six years ... who will bring his trouble-making father to town with him?

Dad went public with his views that OBJ's problem in Cleveland is the QB, Baker Mayfield, and piled on by suggesting the Browns don't really want his adult child to succeed.

Solution? CBS Sports thinks the solution is that the Dallas Cowboys should sign OBJ. And this is where a news story veers off into the ditch ... and where we simply feel obliged to comment. CBS Sports writes about "Beckham's potential landing spots'':

COWBOYS: How spicy would this be? Dallas doesn't need WR help, with Dak Prescott comfortably in the MVP conversation thanks to help from CeeDee Lamb and OBJ also wouldn't necessarily get an abundance of work in such a crowded room. But Michael Gallup has been banged up, and Jerry Jones could view this like an Antonio Brown-to-the-Buccaneers kind of move: a luxury addition to a Super Bowl-caliber lineup.

As for Odell, what could be better than getting the America's Team stage before a potential return to free agency, and maybe getting another shot at the Giants along the way?

CBS Sports' deep-as-a-frying-pan level of comprehension regarding the Cowboys (as we discuss in the Fish Report video here) is astounding.

There are actually two issues that, if someone wanted to even approach sounding credible, must be mentioned about Beckham and Dallas. One, he has friends and family in DFW and in the region, the "region'' including Louisiana, where he played at LSU - and over the years, his family would've loved to see him as a Cowboy. And two, Cowboys receivers coach Adam Henry is a long-time mentor of OBJ's, having coached him at every stop: LSU, the Giants, and the Browns.

But other than that? Today, Nov. 5, is Beckham's birthday. He’s not "old.'' But his act is old, and the idea that the Dallas locker room needs "spice'' is absurd. So is the idea that the Cowboys roster needs receiver depth, as there is enough difficulty finding a place for the returning Gallup alongside Cooper and Lamb as is. It's worth noting that Beckham this year has 17 receptions, and that it's been six seasons (2016) since he's put up "star'' numbers.

He's a "star'' because of his odd look-at-me behavior, not because he impacts games.

And of course, any time a national writer (with the sole intent of attention-grabbing) goes down the "Jerry would love this'' path, you know the writer is not plugged in to the way things actually work inside The Star.

Bad performer. Bad teammate. Bad reporting. Bad idea.

Otherwise, though, OBJ ... happy birthday.

