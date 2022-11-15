FRISCO - If we've learned anything this NFL season, it's possible for even the best teams in the league to have a garbage loss on the schedule. It happened to the Eagles on Monday night at home as they lost to the Commanders, it happened to the Chiefs in Week 3 with a loss to the Colts, and it happened to the Cowboys on Sunday with what can only be considered a disappointing loss to an inferior Packers team.

As teams begin looking at the playoff picture after just Week 10, they're also looking for ways to improve their roster post-trade deadline.

The biggest available name is wideout Odell Beckham, Jr., who appears to have recovered from his torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl in February, and is expected to be medically cleared any day.

That means he'll be available to sign wherever he wants at any time after. Four teams seem to be at the forefront of the rumor mill. The Cowboys, Rams, Bills, and Giants are all said to be interested in signing the free-agent wideout.

But in a late twist, The New York Post spoke with Beckham's former high school coach Nelson Stewart, who remains close to the player, and who might've tipped the scales for one team.

“If I’m a betting man right now,” Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York. And you can certainly say the Giants have the most intrigue with Odell’s old coach.”

If it's a matter of "fit" then the Giants might be perfect due to his time spent there, unless bridges were burned because of the way Beckham left the team when he was traded to Cleveland. But that appears to be water under those NYC bridges, as the Giants are indeed showing interest.

The Cowboys remain in play for the receiver, however, with players going so far as to actively recruit Beckham to Dallas on social media.

But first things first, and the receiver must be medically cleared to play before signing any contracts. Any delays in a deal could be to make time for Beckham to evaluate the interested parties to see who might be in the best playoff shape toward the end of the season.

He's already proven he can help a team win a Super Bowl. The question remains, which team will it be this season?

