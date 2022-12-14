Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...

DEC 14 OBJ PATIENT? Is Odell Beckham Jr. a "prize free agent'' ... for the spring of 2023.

The Dallas Cowboys still have the idea of signing OBJ now, with the hope that he could contribute in the NFL Playoffs - and maybe with a contract offer that would secure his services in future years as well, especially as his "ticking time bomb'' knee is well in his past.

Indeed, it seems the Cowboys and Beckham's camp talked on Monday about the parameters of a contract in Dallas.playing anywhere this season becomes smaller.

But ESPN is now reporting that "several" NFL teams believe the 30-year-old receiver is now most likely to wait until the offseason to do his deal.

"Executives whose teams have done their homework on Beckham expect him to wait because, as one put it, 'he'll be the prize' of the free agent receiver class," ESPN writes. "Beckham isn't expected to be ready to play football until the playoffs, and joining a new team and offense for a playoff run comes with injury risk."

The Cowboys aware of all this and just fortified their receivers room with the signing of veteran T.Y. Hilton.

Can there be team rewards with tossing the three-time Pro Bowler OBJ onto the field in the playoffs? Maybe. But OBJ's financial reward might only come when he proves his knee to be healthy ... making him a "prize'' next March.

DEC 13 BEAS TO BILLS Could the Buffalo Bills be in the process of setting up another receiver reunion? A couple of liked tweets and reported airport sightings has the internet rumor mill churning about former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley making his return to Orchard Park.

And now it's on, NFL Network reporting that Beasley is signing with Buffalo.

WIVB-TV reported Monday night on Twitter that Beasley is back in Buffalo, with their reporter citing a liked tweet by Beasley, which claims that Beasley was on a flight from Baltimore to Buffalo.