“I’m hopeful we can get into some important games and have some Deion Sanders-type results,” Jerry Jones says of his OBJ plan.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a vision for Odell Beckham Jr.

It might not be a vision shared by everyone else inside The Star ... which is exactly one of the reasons that the Deion Sanders parallel keeps coming up.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said on Thursday, following up something he told the media at large. ...

"Stand by.''

Cowboys Nation is doing that, even though the expectation of Beckham signing might be lower than Jerry's ... and even though the expectation of his impact due to his knee-rehab status might be lower than Jerry's too.

But that's where that "vision'' comes in.

As long-time Cowboys fans know, Jones' hell-bent pursuit of Sanders in the summer of 1995 resulted in him leaving the rival 49ers to sign a lucrative contract with the Cowboys at the start of September, for seven years and $35 million with a $12.999 million signing bonus.

That made "Prime Time'' the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, shifted the balance of power in the NFC, helped the Cowboys of the '90's win one more Super Bowl, led to much color and controversy.

And maybe most of all, allowed Jones to put his post-Jimmy Johnson stamp on the roster in the most attention-getting, marketing-minded manner possible.

And that's why Deion's name comes up here.

Jerry is now the singular point man in the OBJ talks, and not everyone else inside The Star thinks this should be a front-burner issue. Similarly, son Stephen in 1995 was among those who cautioned Jerry against the Deion signing.

No, the old tale of Stephen grabbing his father by the lapels and shoving him up against a hotel wall to shake some Deion sense into Jerry is not apocryphal.

Sanders remains the best cornerback in NFL history. But the issues of finance and personality were real ones then ...

And would be with OBJ now.

Do Jerry's guarantees mean this is a done deal? There's no such thing as "done'' until it's done, and that knee as a “ticking time bomb,'' and the rehab that might really be about not being back on the field until March, and the "circus'' concerns that have popped up in Dallas' locker room are all very real.

But so is Jones' continued interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

For OBJ's part, all he's doing is offering up cryptic tweets. “God got something bigger planned …” and "From here until it’s time ... Every step is calculated and no wasted motions'' and “Ion back n forth over no net, so just gon dead it….” represent a mishmash of song lyrics and mystery and gibberish.

In the end, Jones' vision that Odell Beckham Jr. in Dallas is "Deion Redux'' isn't really about OBJ and it isn't really about Deion.

It's about Jerry Jones. And 33 years into this ride, Cowboys Nation is going to have to eventually learn to accept that.

