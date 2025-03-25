Cowboy Roundup: Team slides in power rankings, How much has roster improved?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's another day as we approach the NFL Draft and it's still remaining quiet on the Cowboys front.
It's not like Jerry Jones to remain so silent, so it will be interesting to see if a splash is made before the draft rolls around.
While we wait to see what happens next with the team, let's take a look around the web and on social media at some of the headlines making waves.
Cowboys slide in ESPN power rankings
Following the first two weeks of free agency, the Cowboys are sliding in the latest ESPN power rankings.
How much has the Cowboys roster improved?
The Cowboys have made some under-the-radar moves to kick off free agency, but how much has the roster actually improved? Blogging the Boys takes a look at what the team still needs to do.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dallas Cowboys find their stud WR2 in new NFL mock draft... Dallas Cowboys expected to host massive nose tackle as top 30 visit... Micah Parsons extension defines Cowboys offseason... Dallas Cowboys have been unbelievable when selecting WRs in Round 1... Dallas Cowboys should sign former third pick instead of trading for Joe Milton III... Dallas Cowboys projected to draft wide receiver whose stock is declining... Cowboys schedule pre-NFL Draft visit with College Football Playoff QB... Dallas Cowboys could find sleeper WR in college football's second leading receiver