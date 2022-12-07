Cowboys' Slow Starts; Time To Worry? Practice Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys have rattled off three straight wins since the nightmare at Lambeau Field that saw cpach Mike McCarthy's team blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The lopsided win over the Minnesota Vikings got things back on track. But in the last two games, while they ended with a win, there was the issue of starting slow. It happened against New York Giants, Dallas needing a second-half domination to pull away. It happened again Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts before a franchise-record 33 fourth-quarter points led to a 54-19 win.

Is it a cause for concern? The Cowboys are aware ... maybe especially so this week, as they play the 1-10-1 Houston Texans, an easy team to overlook.

Part of the ramp-up to Sunday? The Wednesday workout inside The Star, with Tyron Smith and James Washington (both on 21-day windows) participating, and a handful of guys working through illness and injury ...

And a desire to start fast and cruise later against a bad Texans bunch.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!