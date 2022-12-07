Cowboys' Slow Starts; Time To Worry? Practice Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys have rattled off three straight wins since the nightmare at Lambeau Field that saw cpach Mike McCarthy's team blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.
The lopsided win over the Minnesota Vikings got things back on track. But in the last two games, while they ended with a win, there was the issue of starting slow. It happened against New York Giants, Dallas needing a second-half domination to pull away. It happened again Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts before a franchise-record 33 fourth-quarter points led to a 54-19 win.
Is it a cause for concern? The Cowboys are aware ... maybe especially so this week, as they play the 1-10-1 Houston Texans, an easy team to overlook.
Part of the ramp-up to Sunday? The Wednesday workout inside The Star, with Tyron Smith and James Washington (both on 21-day windows) participating, and a handful of guys working through illness and injury ...
And a desire to start fast and cruise later against a bad Texans bunch.
Odell Beckham Jr.: Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Boldly Asks, 'Circus' or 'Super Bowl'?
OBJ is "dramatic.'' And injured. And expensive. And somebody around here needs to give voice as to whether it's all worth it. Cowboys leader Tank Lawrence, to his credit, just did so.
OBJ: 'I Can Play in 5 Weeks!' - Cowboys Micah Parsons Reveal
Micah Parsons of the Cowboys is now saying that OBJ told him that the rehabbing receiver will be ready to play "in five weeks.''
Von Miller OUT; Season-Ending Surgery for Bills
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?
America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!