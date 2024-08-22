Cowboys all smiles after camp ends & the real fun begins (PHOTOS)
The Dallas Cowboys have one final game left on their preseason slate.
Saturday will be the end of the preseason after the team meets the Los Angeles Chargers. As the final touches to a roller coaster of preseason near, the team is enjoying a little rest and relaxation before the fun of the regular season begins.
Check out some of the fun being had by the team in the Instagram post below.
MORE: Dak Prescott putting on a show at Dallas Cowboys training camp
Cowboys soaking up the sun before the grind begins
Training camp can be a nerve-racking experience for those looking to make a roster spot. It can also be a way for a player to find their groove after coming back from injury or taking the next step in their career.
It is important for the team to make time to enjoy these moments before the pressure of the preseason begins.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Return of Trevon Diggs
Rest days are meant to be exactly that, rest days. With all the talk of contract negotiations and wondering if star receiver CeeDee Lamb will rejoin the team before Week 1, the team has earned some moments of nonfootball fun.
Buckle up, the regular season is coming.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Reinforcements: Cowboys sign former Mike Zimmer defensive centerpiece
RB Committee: Which running backs will make the squad?
Catch for Dak: Which wide receivers will make the squad?
No Fly Zone: Which cornerbacks will make the squad?
Big Body Battle: Which defensive tackle will make the squad?