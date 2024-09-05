Cowboys solidify defensive front in latest 2025 mock draft
While we're all pumped for the season opener, it's never too early to look ahead to the future.
The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer has the Dallas Cowboys addressing the defensive front in the 2025 NFL Draft, snagging Michigan's monstrous DT Kenneth Grant with the 23rd pick.
With veteran defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa slated to hit free agency after the 2024 season, the Cowboys face the potential loss of a key contributor on their defensive line.
Selecting Grant provides them with a ready-made replacement and a potential long-term anchor in the middle of their defense.
At 6-3 and 339 pounds, Grant boasts an imposing physical presence that commands attention from opposing offensive lines. He's known for his disruptive abilities, capable of both eating up blocks and penetrating into the backfield to pressure the quarterback or disrupt running plays.
Adding Grant to a defensive front that already features names like Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence as well as a former college teammate in Mazi Smith would make the Cowboys' front seven even more formidable.
His presence would create challenges for opposing offenses, making it difficult to run the ball effectively and forcing quarterbacks to make quick decisions under pressure.
While it's still early in the draft process, this mock draft selection suggests the Cowboys are prioritizing their defensive line and continuing to improve ther middle of their defense after making a few last minute moves ahead of the 2024 season.
