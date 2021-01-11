HomeNewsPodcasts
Cowboys Source On Interviewee Edwards: 'Smart, Tough Teacher'

Dallas Cowboys Source On George Edwards: 'Smart, Tough Teacher' - And He Gets Interview For Defensive Staff Job
Author:
Publish date:

FRISCO - Dan Quinn's status as the "front-runner'' for the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator vacancy has not changed. But another name has been added to the list of interviewees - and could, in theory, eventually be added to Quinn's staff.

George Edwards, who spent last year on the Cowboys staff as a senior defensive assistant, was interviewed at 8 a.m. on Monday, sources said. One person close to the situation termed it a "courtesy'' interview. But that doesn't change the high opinion people at The Star have for Edwards, the former Vikings defensive coordinator.

"Edwards,'' one source said, "is the smartest, toughest teacher in the building.''

Edwards has experience as a coordinator, most famously in Minnesota, where he oversaw the defense for Mike Zimmer - another person with Dallas connections who surely respects Edwards.

But if Quinn is the defensive coordinator (and that is the present plan), and Joe Whitt Jr. comes from Atlanta as his top assistant (and the secondary coach), what is the point of interviewing Edwards behind the courtesy?

Edwards is a McCarthy guy (not an associate of the fired coordinator Mike Nolan), and also once coached with Quinn in Miami. Dallas' ability to retain Edwards in some capacity - as a linebackers coach, as he once was in Dallas or continuing as a "senior assistant'' - would mark an overall improvement of this staff.

If Dallas doesn't land Whitt, it could turn to Jason Simmons, who also interviewed for the coordinator job. And if Dallas is searching for coaching help at linebacker, Sean Lee, should he retire, is a logical name.

