Cowboys Source Reveals Thoughts On Reunion With Raiders Cut Jeff Heath

Heath was a success in Dallas, rising to his position after having been an undrafted rookie free agent to begin his career.
Author:
Publish date:

FRISCO - Jeff Heath was, just a year ago, a Dallas Cowboys starter, a core special-teamer and a team captain.

The veteran safety, who signed with Las Vegas last spring, has now been released by the Raiders … and is a free agent once again.

But, a Cowboys team source tells CowboysSI.com, Dallas will at this time pass on a reunion with Heath, who turns 30 this month.

READ MORE: Micah Parsons Gets Jersey No. 11; See All Dallas Cowboys New Numbers

Heath was a success in Dallas, rising to his position after having been an undrafted rookie free agent to begin his career. He was a relative success in Las Vegas as well, working to justify the two-year, $6 million contract signed last spring, He was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10 in 2020 when he recorded two interceptions in a victory over the Broncos.

Heath spent seven seasons with the Cowboys before his move to Las Vegas, where He played 13 games (missing three with a concussion) while registering 37 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

READ MORE: Can Dak's Dallas Cowboys All-Signed Offense Live Up To The Hype?

In his eight NFL seasons, Heath has 383 tackles, 11 interceptions and five forced fumbles. The Cowboys’ judgment on him isn’t that he can’t do more of that; it’s that Dallas has turned the page at safety with the development of Donovan Wilson, the free agent signing from Atlanta of Demontae Kazee and last week’s NFL Draft pick of defensive back Israel Mukuamu.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys NFL Draft Room: 'Steady' Or 'Scrambling' Toward Micah Parsons?

News

