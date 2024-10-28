Dallas Cowboys staff writer weighs in on team's struggles
The Dallas Cowboys sit at a disappointing 3-4 record following their 30-24 Sunday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers. In the aftermath, questions swirl about the team's struggles, particularly the play of quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys.com writer Nick Eatman joined Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan on Monday to dissect the issues. While acknowledging Prescott's struggles, Eatman hesitates to call it a slump.
"It looks like he's pressing and I say that I don't want to make any excuses," Eatman said. "I don't think he has completely changed how to play the position."
The quarterback who signed a record-breaking $240 million deal has encountered challenges this season, having thrown six interceptions over the past three games.
However, it's debatable that the main issue stems from the offensive line, a unit, made up of both veterans and rookies, has allowed an average of 2.6 sacks per game, which ranks 18th in the league.
"I think the offensive line is a real problem right now," Eatman added. "They are not blocking for him like they used to in the past and I think you add that with pressing, trying to do too much or do something and then you have to throw in the fact he just won't run anymore and I don't why he won't. One of the biggest plays in the game to me was at the very last drive second down he (Prescott) is rolling right he's not going to get the first but he can try and get six and slide and that changes everything."
Prescott's hesitance to run has contributed to a noticeable decline in blocking across the offensive line. This decline is evident not only among rookies but also veterans.
The Cowboys have a lot to work on before their next game on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Whether it's Prescott regaining his confidence, the offensive line solidifying their protection, or a combination of both, time is slowly running low on what is becoming a lost season.
