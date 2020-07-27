CowboyMaven
Ezekiel Elliott's Sneaky Sneaker High-School Donation

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott often finds himself in the news for his on-field brilliance. He also finds himself in the news as a subject of criticism, in part the result of his brilliance as a centerpiece of "America's Team.'' But his generous acts in the community deserve, as our friend Michael Irvin once said, "to be covered with the same intensity.'' with generous acts.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys star running back posted a video of him surprising the South Oak Cliff High School football team with new football gear - and, as a result of him saying he "emptied his closet,'' more than 200 pairs of sneakers and other gear for the high-school kids. (Watch the video and see, though, it looks like oddles of brand-new stuff, courtesy of Zeke.)

Elliott is surely coming to understand that his job includes with it, really by definition, criticism - and not all of it fair. There is a tendency, sadly, for many to grab onto the negative ... and even, sometimes, to invent the negative.

RELATED: Who says Zeke's not a top-10 running back? Elliott speaks out

But the audience should come to understand that the Cowboys star is a multi-faceted person. Those facets include what the 25-year-old does on the field - Elliott has won two rushing titles and has been to three Pro Bowls - and they include what he does in the community. A recent example: Elliott recently donated $85,000 to the North Texas Food Bank to help 400,000 families in need.

RELATED: Elliott donates to feed 400,000 DFW families

All in all, Zeke continues to provide value to the Cowboys ... and to Dallas as well.

