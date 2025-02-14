Cowboys Country

Cowboys star free agent sends clear message heading into free agency

A key Dallas Cowboys free agent sent a clear message on social media about the kind of team he wants to play for.

Koby Skillern

Saquon Barkley is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis and linebacker Eric Kendricks
Saquon Barkley is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis and linebacker Eric Kendricks / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are not only coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, but they are also heading into an offseason with 22 pending unrestricted free agents.

The free agents, especially long-time Cowboys veterans hungry for a championship, will be weighing their options and closely evaluating teams that can offer them that kind of experience.

MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency

The Cowboys face an uphill battle to be considered championship contenders, which could push some of their hungrier veterans, such as Jourdan Lewis, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Zack Martin, to look elsewhere in search of that opportunity.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis celebrates after making an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis celebrates after making an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Jourdan Lewis recently shared a message on X that hints at him possibly exploring other teams or hoping the Cowboys finally make the leap to being true contenders.

MORE: Projected price tag for Cowboys breakout free agent revealed

Lewis’s simple post, "I do not want to compete, I want to dominate," sends a clear message that he is hungry and craving a championship experience.

Lewis has spent his entire eight-year career with the Cowboys and while he has stated that he wants to stay in Dallas, calling it home, his recent message is somewhat off-putting considering how far the Cowboys are from dominating.

There is clearly a gap between his personal ambitions and where the Cowboys. This is certainly something to take note of heading into free agency with Lewis likely being a hot commodity

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason

Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft

Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk

Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/News