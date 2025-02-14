Cowboys star free agent sends clear message heading into free agency
The Dallas Cowboys are not only coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, but they are also heading into an offseason with 22 pending unrestricted free agents.
The free agents, especially long-time Cowboys veterans hungry for a championship, will be weighing their options and closely evaluating teams that can offer them that kind of experience.
The Cowboys face an uphill battle to be considered championship contenders, which could push some of their hungrier veterans, such as Jourdan Lewis, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Zack Martin, to look elsewhere in search of that opportunity.
Jourdan Lewis recently shared a message on X that hints at him possibly exploring other teams or hoping the Cowboys finally make the leap to being true contenders.
Lewis’s simple post, "I do not want to compete, I want to dominate," sends a clear message that he is hungry and craving a championship experience.
Lewis has spent his entire eight-year career with the Cowboys and while he has stated that he wants to stay in Dallas, calling it home, his recent message is somewhat off-putting considering how far the Cowboys are from dominating.
There is clearly a gap between his personal ambitions and where the Cowboys. This is certainly something to take note of heading into free agency with Lewis likely being a hot commodity
