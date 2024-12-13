Dallas Cowboys star gets home robbed in string of NFL robberies
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Linval Joseph reportedly had his home broken into and authorites believe it's connected to a series of robberies targeting NFL players.
Joseph's Minnesota home was hit in November with others happening as early as September. Players such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow have all been victimized so far.
The Dallas defensive tackle has a home in the Sunfish Lake suburb of St. Paul, an upscale neighborhood that has seen several other burglaries take place.
“We know that they’re using some sophisticated techniques in order to determine when people at the home are leaving and where exterior cameras are situated on homes, and the burglaries have been the work of more than one person," stated West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network adds another layer to the story as he reports that the NFL has issued a warning to players. He adds that the FBI is investigating this as an organized crime tied to a South American crime syndicate.
It's a scary situation for NFL players, and hopefully one that gets solved quickly.
