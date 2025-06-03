Cowboys’ star Micah Parsons calls out rival QB for lion-hunting antics
Micah Parsons has become one of the vocal and emotional leaders for the Dallas Cowboys. He’s already been a force on the field but is now focused on seeing the entire team grow.
One area where Parsons has endeared himself to fans is his loyalty to America’s Team. Despite growing up in Pennsylvania, he’s been adamant about his dislike for their top rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, Parsons might be ready to turn some of that dislike toward another NFC East foe, the New York Giants.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2024 starter named 'expendable' trade candidate
Parsons quote-tweeted a post on social media showing rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart posing with a lion he killed while hunting. Parsons, who considers himself a lion, said Dart hurt one of his people.
This could give Parsons some extra motivation to get after Dart, but that might not happen when the two teams face off in 2025.
While Dart is considered the future face of the franchise in New York, he’s expected to start his career on the bench behind Russell Wilson. Once he officially takes over, however, Dart might need to keep his head on a swivel because the lion is about to be the one doing the hunting.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' 3 most important needs entering 2025 training camp
9 former Cowboys nominated for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class
Cowboys 'Swiss Army knife' could play vital role for offense in 2025
George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys jersey number leaked on NFL Shop?