Cowboys Star Rookie Diggs Now On Injury Report

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys Wednesday practice report comes with a surprise - and not a pleasant one. Cornerback Trevon Diggs - the rookie second-round pick from Alabama who has quickly emerged as a potential standout in the secondary - is listed as a non-participant with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys are already thin at the cornerback position as coach Mike McCarthy announced earlier on Wednesday that Chidobe Awuzie would miss "multiple weeks" with a hamstring injury. Additionally, Anthony Brown was previously placed on injured reserve before Sunday's 40-39 victory over Atlanta. And Jourdan Lewis - who did play Sunday - is working his way back from an ankle problem. 

Awuzie, Brown and Lewis all started (in the Nickel) on the very first day of camp. Diggs, though, came on quickly and became a starter at cornerback. And at the beginning of Wednesday's workout, Diggs was on the field for the media portion before appearing on the report as a "did not participate.''

Lewis, Brandon Carr and Daryl Worley are among those available to help at corner; C.J. Goodwin is also listed as a cornerback but is in fact a special-team specialist.

Meanwhile, left tackle Tyron Smith was present at the workout and wearing his familiar No. 77 jersey while doing sideline exercises, appearing to move comfortably despite his neck injury. And Demarcus Lawrence also appeared on the list, as in addition to the knee issue he's nursing was given what McCarthy called a "great personal reason'' for a day off - the Lawrences welcomed a new baby to the family.

