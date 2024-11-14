Dallas Cowboys star Tyler Smith gets promising injury update
Good news for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024-25 NFL season has been few and far between, but the team received a positive injury update ahead of Week 11.
All-Pro offensive guard Tyler Smith was working with the rehab group during Wednesday's practice session with a heavy wrap on his knee.
On Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy provided an update on Smith's injury and revealed he will return to practice.
Smith had an extra day for his knee to recover with the Cowboys playing on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans.
Smith has been key for the Cowboys this season and has been one of the team's top performers in a year full of disappointment.
And with Cooper Rush and/or Trey Lance taking snaps under center, the Cowboys are going to need any reinforcements they can get to keep their quarterbacks upright.
