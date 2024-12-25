Cowboys stars hold hilarious Christmas gift-wrapping competition
Merry Christmas, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It is the season of giving and gifts are being passed around as we prepare to tie the bow on another year and NFL season.
While it's a joyful season, the preparation that goes into Christmas can be stressful. We all have wrapped a gift or two, right?
It's never fun when you have to wrap up a gift that is an awkward shape or simply are rushing to get things done. As it turns out, you are not alone.
MORE: 4 Christmas wishes for every Dallas Cowboys fan
The Cowboys players held a hilarious gift-wrapping competition where they wrapped several items from helmets to cleats and even a football. Like those of us at home, the Cowboys stars struggled through the process.
Have you ever seen a struggle so relatable?
As they say on the internet, the Cowboys players are "one of us! one of us!"
