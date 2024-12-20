Dallas Cowboys stars do hilarious photoshoot in Christmas onesies
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 campaign may not have gone as planned, but you can't let that ruin your holiday cheer. The players certainly aren't.
Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who has been one of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL this season, and All-Pro guard Tyler Smith teamed up with mascot Rowdy for an epic and hilarious Christmas photoshoot.
The duo got suited up in some Cowboys branded Santa hats and navy and white ones for one of the most ridiculous things you will see during the holiday season.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix docuseries gets official trailer
Let's let the photos speak for themselves.
With the way the season has gone, Cowboys Nation can use anything to smile.
The team returns to action in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime on Sunday Night Football, with the season on the line. While the Cowboys' chances to reach the NFL Playoffs are razor thing, there is still a chance.
Who knows, maybe the team will get the Christmas miracle it needs.
