Dallas Cowboys' starting 5: Players with most NBA potential
The World Series is set, the NFL season continues to heat up, the MLS playoffs are here, the New York Liberty reign as WNBA champions, and the NBA season tips off this week.
It's the most wonderful time of the year.
Speaking of NBA, the Dallas Cowboys, have some hidden gems within their roster that would make a solid starting five with some basketball potential.
MORE: Micah Parsons injury update provided by Micah Parsons
While these athletes may not be household names in the basketball world, their athleticism, skill, and competitive spirit suggest they could make a transition to the hardwood.
Let's identify five Cowboys who could form a competitive lineup on the court.
Dak Prescott, PG
Just like a quarterback, a point guard acts as a leader for the starting five.
As the man under center in Dallas, Dak Prescott has developed a strong understanding of the game, including spatial awareness and the ability to read defenses.
MORE: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy responds to Troy Aikman's critical comments
These skills translate well to the point guard position, where players must make quick decisions and deliver accurate passes.
Prescott also quickly established himself as a natural leader on the football field, earning the respect of his teammates and being named team captain in just his second season in 2017. His veteran presence and unwavering dedication to the game are undeniable.
These leadership qualities would be invaluable in the NBA, where the point guard often serves as the on-court general.
CeeDee Lamb, SG
CeeDee Lamb's impressive skill set could translate well to basketball, particularly at the shooting guard position.
Lamb possesses exceptional athleticism, including speed, agility, and leaping ability. These qualities are essential for shooting guards who need to be able to move quickly on the court, defend multiple positions, and finish at the rim.
A good shooting guard handles the ball exceptionally well and commits few turnovers, a trait to which Lamb can relate, having only six career fumbles. He is capable of making plays while handling the ball in crucial situations.
Trevon Diggs, SF
Trevon Diggs, a cornerback known for his ball-hawking skills, has developed exceptional abilities in intercepting passes, totaling 19 interceptions in his career, including a league-leading 11 in 2021.
His proficiency in making plays on the ball could translate effectively to basketball, where a small forward often needs to defend perimeter shooters and create turnovers.
The All-Pro has demonstrated a willingness to be versatile on the football field. He has been used in various coverage schemes and has even seen time on special teams.
This level of versatility could be beneficial in basketball, where small forwards often need to be able to switch between guarding multiple positions and contributing on offense.
DeMarvion Overshown, PF
DeMarvion Overshown is a highly athletic individual with a strong build. These qualities are essential for a power forward, who needs the strength to battle in the post and the quickness to defend multiple positions.
As a linebacker, Overshown has developed a versatile skill set that includes tackling, shedding blocks, and making plays in open space.
The second-year defender's versatility, strength, and quickness could translate well to basketball, where power forwards often need to be adaptable on both ends of the court.
Micah Parsons, C
Unlike the other four options, Micah Parsons has actual experience playing center in basketball.
Even though he is listed at only 6-3 and 245 lbs, Parsons was just as much of a bully on the court as he was on the field.
Parsons excelled in both football and basketball, where he played center on the varsity squad at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Although he lacked height, he more than made up for it with his strength and agility.
Parsons' former high school teammate senior guard Chris Whitaker, said Parsons’ dominance on the court was undeniable.
“He’s very, very dominant, he was getting the football out of him,” Whitaker said per Pennlive. “But now, he looks like a basketball player. He really does. It’s crazy because his ability to play is amazing.”
In February of this year, Parsons participated in the NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game. He made 17 out of 31 shots and finished the game with 37 points, 16 rebounds, and four steals, leading his team to a 100–91 victory. His impressive performance earned him the Most Valuable Player award for the game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 8 of 2024 NFL season
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 7 Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup could be a loser leaves town scenario
Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
Cowboys fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst