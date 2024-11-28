Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 12 risers & fallers
The Dallas Cowboys emerged victorious in a thrilling 34-26 win over the Washington Commanders, a game filled with standout performances across all phases.
Few players saw their stock dip, while many thrived for a change. Here’s a closer look at the players whose stock rose or fell after this surprising week for the Cowboys.
Fallers
Brandon Aubrey, K
Brandon Aubrey has been remarkably consistent throughout his NFL career, making any missed kick a surprising sight—a true testament to how reliable he has been.
However, in the Cowboys' victory over the Washington Commanders, Aubrey had an uncharacteristic outing, going 2-for-4 on field goal attempts. While one of the misses was due to a block, a 2-for-4 performance is below expectations for any professional kicker.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear who their top running back is, and unfortunately for Ezekiel Elliott, his role has significantly diminished.
In limited action against the Washington Commanders, Elliott managed just three carries for six yards, while Rico Dowdle led the backfield with 19 carries and added three receptions.
Elliott’s performance has been underwhelming, and his decline seems to accelerate with each passing week. If he can’t earn meaningful opportunities in this offense, it raises serious questions about the future of his NFL career.
Risers
Cooper Rush, QB
After a rough outing against the Houston Texans, Cooper Rush rebounded in a big way, delivering what might be the best performance by a Cowboys quarterback this season.
Rush completed 24 of 32 passes for two touchdowns and posted an impressive 117.6 passer rating. His steady presence continues to solidify his status as one of the NFL's top backup quarterbacks, improving his record as a starter to 6-3.
Rico Dowdle, RB
Rico Dowdle continues to make a strong case for himself, delivering another solid performance with 19 carries for 86 yards and adding three catches for 12 yards.
However, he did lose a costly fumble in what was a tightly contested game. While Dowdle may not yet be a true bell-cow back, he has consistently shown why he deserves a key role in the Cowboys' offense.
In a contract year, Dowdle is proving his value and likely earning himself more opportunities to contribute in the NFL.
KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR
KaVontae Turpin thrust himself into the "Play of the Year" conversation with a spectacular 99-yard kickoff return touchdown—a play made even more remarkable by his initial bobble of the return.
In addition to his electrifying touchdown, Turpin recorded one catch for eight yards and totaled four kick returns for an impressive 179 yards.
Despite his consistent impact on special teams, Turpin remains underutilized in the Cowboys' offense.
