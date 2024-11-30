Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 13 risers & fallers
The Dallas Cowboys have won two straight games, both against division rivals. On Thanksgiving, they handled the New York Giants for the second year in a row, securing a 27-20 victory.
With multiple standout performances on offense and defense, this was arguably the most well-rounded game by the Cowboys all season.
Here are the Cowboys' players whose stock rose or fell after the Cowboys' win.
Fallers
Jonathan Mingo, WR
Jonathan Mingo is now two games into his Cowboys career, and he has yet to deliver a breakout performance within a receiving corps that could use a spark.
Against the New York Giants, Mingo was targeted four times but managed only one catch for two yards. He also had two catchable passes that he failed to haul in.
So far, Mingo has struggled to create separation when targeted, and his performance has been underwhelming in the early stages of his Cowboys tenure.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
CeeDee Lamb had a subdued performance against the New York Giants, recording just two receptions for 39 yards on six targets—the fewest catches he's had in a game since 2022.
Despite being the standout player on the Cowboys' offense this season, Lamb has found explosive plays hard to come by. This is largely due to consistent double coverage from defenses and a nagging shoulder injury.
Notably, Lamb aggravated an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during the game, which led to his exit in the third quarter.
Hunter Luepke, FB/RB
Hunter Luepke's recent performance against the New York Giants was underwhelming. He had a career-high three carries but managed only four yards, averaging 1.3 yards per carry.
This limited production raises concerns about his effectiveness and could impact his future utilization in the Cowboys' offense.
Despite his versatility and potential, Luepke needs to capitalize on his opportunities to secure a more prominent role.
Risers
DeMarvion Overshown, LB
DeMarvion Overshown continues to elevate his performance, delivering a standout game against the New York Giants. He filled the stat sheet with nine total tackles (five solo), a pass deflection, a pick-six, and a fumble recovery.
Overshown's consistent improvement is making a compelling case for Pro Bowl honors, and if not for the team's overall record, he might be in the All-Pro conversation.
Rico Dowdle, RB
If there were a Most Improved Player award in the NFL, Rico Dowdle would certainly be a top contender and should be considered by the PFWA.
Dowdle just delivered the best performance by a Cowboys running back in over two years, racking up 22 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also added three receptions for 11 yards.
With his recent play, Dowdle is making the running back position less of a priority for the Cowboys in the upcoming offseason.
KaVontae Turpin, WR
After making the play of the year in Week 12 on special teams, the Cowboys made it a point to get KaVontae Turpin more involved in the offense.
Turpin had four catches for 55 yards, including a 30-yard reception that showcased his blazing speed. The Giants wisely avoided giving Turpin opportunities to return kickoffs, but he did have two punt returns, which unfortunately resulted in a net loss of three yards.
