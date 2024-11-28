Dallas Cowboys suffer significant loss to offensive line vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 campaign has been plagued by injuries, and they are piling up again during the team's Thanksgiving Day showdown with the New York Giants.
The latest is a potentially significant injury along the offensive line.
During the first half, first-round pick and starting left tackle Tyler Guyton exited the game and received treatment from the medical staff before being helped to the locker room.
MORE: Cowboys defensive back suffers heartbreaking injury on Thanksgiving
According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, Guyton suffered an ankle and knee injury and is questionable to return.
It is just the latest injury setback for Guyton, who has had an up and down rookie season.
With Guyton out of action, the Cowboys turn to Chuma Edoga, who recently returned from an injury of his own.
The Cowboys currently lead the Giants, 13-7.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12
CBS Sports pitches one hilarious idea involving Cowboys and Daniel Jones